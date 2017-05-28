Unique art show by Georgia women

Posted: May 28 2017 09:15PM CDT

Updated: May 29 2017 02:59PM CDT

ATLANTA - A group of students hosted a walk-through gallery at their home in Atlanta's Historic West End Sunday.

The title of a local art show was "Yes ma'am!" and featured work from female artists around Georgia.

Each piece of art was created by talented Georgia women.

Visitors could check out the artwork and even purchase their favorite pieces.

All proceeds go towards the partnership against domestic violence.

The event was started by two recent Georgia College and State University graduates.

"We were like, ‘Let's not just have any old art show. Let's make a difference somehow," said Amanda Norris, art gallery organizer.

"These are two young women who took it upon themselves to do something to make a difference, and what a creative method. To get their friends to make art that's about women, about strong women moving forward and to use those proceeds to help women who so desperately need help," said Nancy Friauf, CEO, Partnership Against Domestic Violence.

Amanda Norris and Hannah Alexander moved to Atlanta earlier this year and immediately started planning the art show.

They said they are already thinking about next year's event.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories