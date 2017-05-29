Man receives ticket after hitting 88 mph in his DeLorean

By: Patrick OBrien

Posted: May 29 2017 02:42PM CDT

Updated: May 29 2017 04:16PM CDT

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY, CA (TheSignal) - When Spencer White’s DeLorean hit 88 mph on Highway 14, he didn’t go “Back to the Future.” Instead, he got a ticket.

When Dr. Emmett Brown’s DeLorean time machine would hit 88 mph in the 1985 movie, “Back to The Future,” the flux capacitor would be activated. The passenger inside would then travel through time.



That’s not what happened to White.

White describes hitting 88 mph for a couple of seconds before seeing a California Highway Patrol officer flashing his lights behind him.

