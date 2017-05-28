WATCH: Officials release bald eagle in Georgia
ATLANTA - An Alabama organization that treats injured birds of prey released a bald eagle in Georgia on Saturday.
Officials with the Southeastern Raptor Center and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say the release follows more than a year of treatment. The eagle was found in early February in a Georgia hayfield.
Officials released it on Saturday at West Point Lake near LaGrange.
Veterinarians at the center treated the eagle for a fractured wing tip and internal bleeding. They say it took the eagle nearly a year to recover and fly well enough to be released into the wild.
The center is part of Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine.
SEE ALSO: House fire started by cookout on deck