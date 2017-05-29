Cattle call: Firefighters corral escaped bull

Posted: May 29 2017 04:33PM CDT

Updated: May 29 2017 06:08PM CDT

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - It’s not a call that firefighters go out on every day, but some Cherokee County emergency workers handled the situation quite well.

Firefighters were called out to the near Batesville and Sugar Pike roads in the eastern portion of the county just after 7 p.m. Sunday. According to the  Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, a bull had gotten out of his enclosure.

Neighbors came out to help firefighters coax the creature back into the owner’s pen. Residents said the bull was hand-fed, so it is friendly towards humans as seen in one photo shared on the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Facebook page showing a firefighter touching the bull’s nose.

Residents said the bull didn’t charge, except once. It mostly followed people around hoping they had a treat for him. They reportedly had to the cut the lock on the owner’s gate to get the bull back into the pasture.

Traffic was disrupted a little bit while they herded the bull, but there were no reports of injuries.

