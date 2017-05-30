Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

Posted: May 30 2017 12:11PM CDT

Updated: May 30 2017 03:40PM CDT

RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop.

Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

Tori Lee Castillo remains jailed on suspicion of child abuse after being arrested Thursday evening when she returned to the car.  Police Lt. Casey Warren says the state child welfare was contacted and the children were turned over to a responsible party.

