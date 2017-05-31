Trump says comic should be ashamed for severed head video

Posted: May 31 2017 06:54AM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 08:06AM CDT

WASHINGTON - (AP) -- President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.

In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, the president says, "My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

Griffin, who helped with CNN's New Year's Eve coverage, has apologized, saying that the brief video was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I went too far," she says in a second video. "I sincerely apologize."

 

 

Many people online called for Griffin to be jailed.

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

