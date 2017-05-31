Father: Girl, 7, found with bag on head is brain dead

- The father of the 7-year-old girl who was found overnight with a bag over her head is brain dead, according to the girl's father who showed up at the scene.

That was the more serious of two overnight domestic incidents for an Olney family police have been investigating. Authorities say the ordeal started between 1am and 2am.

That’s when the mother called to report her 18-year-old son had stolen her Mitsubishi SUV from her home in the 5500 block of N. American Street.

Police asked for the registration so she went inside to the basement and found her 7-year-old daughter unconscious with a bag over her head.

The mother carried the girl out, screaming. Police did CPR on the front lawn and took her in their car to the hospital.

There are still many issues to investigate, including whether there is any connection between the two incidents.

There were several plastic bags on the floor where the little girl was found. Police say they don’t know whether the son who allegedly took the SUV was involved, or it was just child’s play.

The SUV was found just a few blocks away at 3rd and Champlost streets. It had been crashed into several parked cars in the area.

The 18-year-old son has not been found.

Distraught family members went to the scene and then back to talk with police.