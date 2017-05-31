Police: Man staying at DC's Trump International Hotel faces charges after weapons found in vehicle

- D.C. Police say a tip reported to authorities in Pennsylvania led them to arrest a man staying at the Trump International Hotel in Washington on weapons and ammunition charges.

43-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody at the hotel around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

At a news conference, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that they were alerted by Pennsylvania State Police around 12:30 a.m. that Moles was traveling to the District, possibly to the Trump Hotel in downtown D.C., and was armed with weapons.

Police officers and Secret Service agents quickly responded and located Moles’ vehicle in the hotel’s garage. An explosive scan of the car turned up negative but Newsham said they did find an AR15 assault rifle and a 40 caliber handgun inside the vehicle.

Moles had checked into the hotel around 1 a.m. and was located by investigators who arrested him and charged him with carrying a pistol without a license and possession of unregistered ammunition.

Newsham added that the department does not presently have enough evidence to charge Moles with making threats. He said he was not able to provide reporters information as to what the original tip was that led to the initial investigation.

Newsham thanked officers for bringing what he called a “potentially tragic situation” to an end and also thanked the tipster who originally alerted Pennsylvania authorities. “We say it all the time. The best way to prevent a disaster is when you see something to say something. And I think this illustrates how ‘see something say something’ actually works,” Newsham said.

He said that the man’s motive for coming to the District with weapons is still unknown. He called the circumstances “very peculiar” and said that they “averted a potential disaster” by acting quickly on the tipster’s information and making the arrest.

The Associated Press reports that Moles is a physician who practices emergency medicine at a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.