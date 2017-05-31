Google Trends: Most misspelled word in Wisconsin is 'Wisconsin'

By: Allie Johnson

Posted: May 31 2017 09:29AM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 02:34PM CDT

(KMSP) - People in Wisconsin cannot spell the name of their own state, according to new data released by Google.

In honor of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google Trends released a map on Tuesday of the most misspelled words in America based on the top “how to spell” searches in each state. 

In Wisconsin, the top “how to spell” search was “how to spell Wisconsin.” 

Minnesotans have trouble spelling the word “beautiful,” according to the map. But, they’re not alone. Beautiful was also the most misspelled word in California, Ohio, Kentucky and New York.

Other commonly misspelled words were pneumonia, maintenance, hallelujah, tomorrow, Chihuahua and supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Google Trends says the map is based on U.S. searches between January 1 and April 30, 2017. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories