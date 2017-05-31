Giant gator 'Snaggletooth' takes stroll down Tamiami Trail

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 31 2017 11:03AM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 02:54PM CDT

OCHOPEE (FOX 13) - It's alligator mating season in Florida, and the gator sightings just keep coming. The big dinosaur-like beasts have shown up in pools, at the beach, in furniture stores and on the roadways

Carol Gowning, who works at Big Cypress Gallery Adventures, captured great video of a gator known as "Snaggletooth" while he was out looking for a mate. 

Big Cypress Gallery Adventures is located right on Tamiami Trail - prime gator country. 

"We see Snaggletooth around every couple of weeks, and he returns especially for his annual "love fest" with Big Momma," Gowning told FOX 13. 

"Big Momma" is a female gator who lives in the area who recently had 32 babies - and she has more on the way, Gowning says.  While Snaggletooth took a break from baby-duty, Big Momma was back at the pond with the rest of the family. 

More stories about alligators:

WATCH: Horse clashes with alligator in Florida state park

WATCH: Massive gator saunters across path at Polk County reserve

Meet 'Pearl,' the rare albino alligator at Gatorland

Gargantuan alligator is big draw after viral video

VIDEO: Burmese python fights alligator in Big Cypress swamp

Alligator swims peacefully with manatees at Blue Spring

Rambo the alligator allowed to stay with owner in Lakeland home

WATCH: Gator jumps into vacationer's boat during Facebook Live

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories