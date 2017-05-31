White House briefly placed on lockdown after person attempts to jump over barricade

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: May 31 2017 03:40PM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 04:14PM CDT

WASHINGTON - The White House was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Secret Service, officers arrested a person who attempted to jump over a bike rack barricade near the White House.

The Secret Service says the incident happened at around 4:28 p.m. at 17th Street and E Street in First Division Park. Officers were able to detain the suspect before making it over the bike rack.

The suspect has been charged with unlawful entry and was transported to D.C. police.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories