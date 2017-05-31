ACT OF KINDNESS: Military parents receive surprising note on their car

By: Danielle Miller

Posted: May 31 2017 08:10PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 01:50PM CDT

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KSAZ) - It was a random act of kindness of sorts, for the parents with two sons who are serving in the nation's military. When someone noticed the parents put up an army sticker on their car, they left a note that brought the couple to tears, in a good way.

Jodi St. Clair saw the note on her car's windshield Tuesday, after her shift at a salon in Sun City. The note contained a $20 bill, and the note itself was handwritten by a complete stranger.

St. Clair's older son, 22-year-old Jacob, is serving in Korea, and her younger son, 20-year-old Daniel, is in North Carolina. St. Clair said being a military mother is stressful, and gestures like these makes the days a little easier.

Meanwhile, St. Clair said she is hoping to find the woman who left the note, so that she can personally thank her.

