Where to score free doughnuts on doughnut day

- National Doughnut Day is upon us, Friday June 2, and there are celebrations at doughnut shops across the country.

Dunkin Donuts is offering a free classic doughnut with the purchase of a beverage. Classic donuts include the vanilla cake batter, glazed, strawberry frosted, chocolate frosted, vanilla frosted, chocolate cake, Boston kreme, jelly and old fashioned.

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 -- Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut, any doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Your purchase at the Mini Doughnut Factory will go to support the local Salvation Army children's programs, help pay it forward!

Datz Dough in south Tampa is offering a free classic-flavored doughnut from its special list of doughnuts while supplies last.

The Little Donut House in Tampa is offering a free three-pack of mini doughnuts, (no purchase necessary and one per customer while supplies last)

Cumberland Farms is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of any dispensed beverage, which includes coffee, fountain or frozen beverages from 5-10 a.m.

Tillys clothing store is even celebrating with free donuts from 3-5 p.m. at all Tillys locations.