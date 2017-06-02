Mail carrier arrested for feeding dog meatballs with nails

By: Associated Press

Posted: Jun 02 2017 10:45AM CDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 12:13PM CDT

An Alabama mail carrier has been charged after authorities say she fed at least one dog meatballs that contained nails.

AL.com reports that 47-year-old Susanna Dawn Burhans was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The U.S. Postal Service worker was arrested after a joint investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Postal Service determined she fed the nail-laced meatballs to at least one dog in New Hope.

Sheriff's Capt. Mike Salomonsky says the investigation began with a complaint nearly two weeks ago, but at least one other resident has filed a complaint.

Further details haven't been released. It's unclear if Burhans has an attorney.

She was released from the Madison County Jail after posting $2,500 bail Thursday.

