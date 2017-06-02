Bear breaks into home, plays piano

Posted: Jun 02 2017 06:02PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 06:32PM CDT

VAIL, Colo. (WOFL FOX 35) - Make yourself at home!  That's exactly what one bear did inside this residence in Colorado.

When homeowners returned to their home, they discovered that their kitchen had been trashed.  Assuming it was a burglar, they called the police, who eventually suspected that the intruder was an animal. That's when they inquired about home security surveillance and asked to review the footage.

A security camera was rolling as the bear roamed around the living room.  At one point, you can see the bear get up on the piano and look outside, striking the keys as it peered out the window.  The bear continued into the kitchen and into a bedroom. 

Homeowners said the bear got in through an open window.  

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories