49 portraits of Pulse victims on display at Orlando City Hall

Posted: Jun 03 2017 10:28PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04 2017 01:59PM CDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Forty-nine portraits are on display at Orlando City Hall to honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub attack.

A reception was held Saturday for the exhibit, and many of the artists involved in the project from around the country attended.

The display will be up until June 14.

Fox 35’s Danielle Lama has the story.

