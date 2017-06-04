Ariana Grande returns to Manchester with all-star benefit concert

Posted: Jun 04 2017 05:03PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04 2017 05:06PM CDT

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims who died at her Manchester concert with an all-star affair in the city with the help of Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher and others.

Sunday's One Love Manchester concert, held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground, also featured Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Imogen Heap, Robbie Williams, Marcus Mumford, Niall Horan and Little Mix.

Gallagher and Take That hail from Manchester.

Grande sang multiple times throughout the three-hour-plus show, even duetting with Miley Cyrus, the Black Eyed Peas, Mac Miller and the Parrs Wood High School Choir, one of the show's strongest moments.

The concert raised money for victims and those injured in the suicide bombing that struck at Grande's May 22 show. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Fans Stacie Richardson and James Bend say there were shaken after the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena. But that wasn't going to stop them from coming back to show support for both Grande and the people killed in the attack.

Richardson says Grande is "very brave to come back so soon."

They say the car and knife rampage in London on Saturday did little to ease their worries.

Linda Tipping and Laura Mayren, from Chorley in northwest England, say they were determined to enjoy themselves even as London was reeling.

Tipping says: "We can't let them stop us."

The show was broadcasted across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

You can watch the full concert here or below as it was streamed on YouTube.

To get more information about how you can help you can go here.

