Neighbor kills man trying to drown twin children, police say

Posted: Jun 05 2017 06:44AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 10:40AM CDT

FOX NEWS - An Oklahoma man who was trying to drown his twin 3-month-old children was shot and killed by a neighbor Friday, police said.

City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that Leland Foster, 27, of Poteau, died from gunshot wounds after a 12-year-old girl ran from the home and alerted a neighbor for help.

Bratcher said the neighbor, identified as Cash Freeman, told police he went to the home armed with a handgun and shot Foster twice after seeing him holding the infants under water in a bathtub while threatening the children’s mother with a knife.

According to KFOR-TV, Freeman shot Foster twice in the back.

Bratcher said the children were taken to the hospitalized in stable condition and the neighbor was questioned and released by police.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories