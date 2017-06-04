VIDEO: Horse rescued after falling off cliff in Malibu State Creek Park

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 04 2017 10:14PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 03:37PM CDT

(FOX 11) - A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter on Sunday airlifted a horse to safety after it fell off a cliff into heavy thick brush, authorities said.

It was reported at 2 p.m. near Mulholland Highway and Las Virgenes Road, LACo Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman said.

The horse, named "Jack," was lifted to an area where a veterinarian and Domestic Animal Rescue Team awaited, Pittman said.

The horse's condition was assessed and treated.



The animal had to be sedated and secured before making the aerial journey.
    
It took two attempts, but the horse was successfully airlifted to safety.
     

