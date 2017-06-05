Developing details on deadly workplace shooting

- Five people are dead after deputies say a disgruntled employee opened fire at a business on Forsyth Road.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says the shooting happened at 8:03 Monday morning at a business Fiamma Inc. Deputies arrived on scene in just two minutes.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered 3 deceased males, 1 deceased female, and 1 injured male. The male was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injury. The victims were identified as Robert Snyder, Brenda Motanez-Crespo, Kevin Clark, Jeffrey Roberts, and Kevin Lawson.

The victims:

Full Sail University opened their campus for loved ones to reunite with family members that were involved in the workplace shooting. The building was also the site for family members of the victims to get updates on the investigation.

Throughout the afternoon people were seen trickling in and out of the building. As they arrived, people came out to greet them with hugs and tears. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office chaplain was on site to offer support.

Late in the afternoon, Sheriff Jerry Demings arrived to offer condolences.

The family of 53-year-old Kevin Clark was too devastated to talk, but wanted the world to see his smiling face. A friend said, "Kevin was a fantastic, loving person." He leaves behind two teenage kids. A GoFundMe was created for Kevin Clark.

Todd Bluewater says he knew Clark and two of the other victims on Monday's tragic shooting at Fiamma.

“Brenda was like sunshine, she was and awesome person, Bob was really cool, Kevin was like an uncle type guy and they comprised the whole administration for Fiamma,” Bluewater said.

It’s difficult for those who knew the five victims of Monday’s shooting to wrap their heads around the fact that people they called friends are no longer here.

“Obviously I was just going to work for just another day and just again I have no clue why anyone would want to hurt these people,” Bluewater said.

Trey Kennedy lives right across the 69-year-old Robert Snyder and was stunned to hear about his sudden passing.

“It’s crazy because him and his wife are always there and I always see him leaving for work or coming home, and they’re quiet,” Kennedy said.

John Neumann:

The subject of interest was identified as 45-year-old John Neumann who previously worked at Fiamma Inc. He was reportedly fired in April.

Neumann was reported to have a very minor criminal history, with a marijuana charge and DUI charge being listed on his record. However, in 2014, police did respond to the same business after the subject battered a fellow employee. Neumann continued to work after, as he was not charged.

Demings said that all indications found show that the subject lives alone, has no family in the area, is a veteran of the U.S. army, and was honorably discharged in 1999.

Heavily-protected deputies entered the home of John Neumann right before 6 Monday night to learn more as to why Neumann went on a deadly rampage.

The latest government statistics show say fatal workplace shootings like the one in Orlando, Fla., on Monday have ticked upward in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says workplace homicides rose by 2 percent between 2014 and 2015 to 417 cases. Among those, fatal shootings rose more sharply, by 15 percent. That's the first increase in fatal workplace shootings since 2012.