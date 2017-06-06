Hammer attack reported outside Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

-

A man armed with knifes and a hammer cried 'It's for Syria' and attacked a police officer outside of Notre-Dame Cathedral Tuesday afternoon before being shot by police.

The incident prompted a huge police response and left tourists and visitors trapped inside the church as the investigation unfolded.

The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon. Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the center of Paris.

Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.

A witness, who works as a tech correspondent at Israel Public Cooperation said in a tweet: "suspect tried to attack an officer shot near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris."

Initial reports said a person allegedly assaulted an officer with a hammer, BMFTV reported. The officer fired his gun, striking the attacker.

A police union official, Cedric Michel, said a man armed with a hammer went after the police officer who was patrolling on the esplanade in front of Notre Dame Cathedral. Michel said the attacker was "neutralized" by police.

It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone. Paris prosecutors have opened a counterterrorism investigation into the incident.

Witnesses described a dramatic police operation in the tourist-filled area.



Lawrence Langner, a 73-year-old American visiting the neighborhood just across the Seine River from the cathedral, told The Associated Press that he suddenly heard a commotion and two detonations like gunshots.



Journalist David Metreau, who said his office overlooks the square that fronts Notre Dame, tweeted that there were two blasts that sounded like shots. He posted a photo of a body lying seemingly inert on the ground.

