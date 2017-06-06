Amber Alert issued in Georgia: child was last seen in a car with Arizona license plate

Posted: Jun 06 2017 07:09PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 07:36PM CDT

CALHOUN, Ga. (KSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Georgia girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

According to reports, Skylee Morgan was last seen on June 5 at a hotel in Calhoun, a town between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tenn., and she was reportedly taken by a suspect.



The car Morgan is believed to be in was described as a 2017 blue Subaru Impreza, with Arizona license plate CAS2410.

The car may be traveling north on Interstate 75.

Anyone with information should call the Gordon County Sheriff's Department at (770) 547-4392

