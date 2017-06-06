RECALL: Cashews sold at Aldi could contain glass

Posted: Jun 06 2017 07:28PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 08:01PM CDT

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (FOX 13) - Two lots of cashews sold at Aldi stores in several states are being recalled because the package could contain pieces of glass. 

Star Snacks Co. of Jersey City is voluntarily recalling two lots of  Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt in 8.0oz canisters due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

The FDA says the recall was initiated after customers called the company to report the presence of glass in the product. There have not been any reported injuries associated with this recall.

The FDA says product impacted by this recall has been removed from store shelves.

The product was distributed to ALDI stores in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased the product in question are urged not to eat the cashews and may return the product to their local ALDI store for a refund or dispose of the item. Consumers with questions may contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 or email RecallFEQ01@gmail.com.

For more information about the recall, visit https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm562129.htm?source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#recall-photos

