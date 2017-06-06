Local reporter fired after viral tirade outside of comedy club

- A Philadelphia local news reporter has lost her job after video of her behavior, and arrest, outside of a comedy club emerged on social media.

The events captured on video took place outside of the Helium Comedy Club this past Sunday night

Now, as the woman in the video faces criminal charges, those who have seen the video are left wondering what she was thinking. Meanwhile, the man who filmed the whole thing is talking about the bizarre incident.

The video shot Sunday night shows 28-year-old Colleen Campbell hurling profanities at a blistering pace after police say she was asked to leave Center City's Helium Comedy Club. Even the officer is heard pleading with her friend to take her home.

The five and a half minute video of the foul-mouthed Campbell shows her yelling and berating a Philadelphia Police Officer. The video has since hit viral status.

Things then got ugly, and she seemingly spit in the face of a worker. That's when the cuffs came out. Campbell was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault.

"She freaking exploded. A lot of f-bombs. B-bombs," Will Sylvince said.

New York comedian Will Sylvince shot the video outside the club. He says the tirade kept up even after Campbell was arrested.

Her online bio says the Temple Journalism graduate is a journalist who has a passion for telling stories.

After the video went viral, Campbell was fired from WPHL 17 and let go from her bartending job at Devil's Den in South Philly.

As for the cop...

"That cop deserves cop of the year. I know a lot of cops and they do a good job. He definitely deserves cop of the year," Sylvince said.

A spokesperson for Campbell provided the following statement from her:

"I am ashamed and embarrassed by my actions. They were profane, inappropriate, and offensive. They do not reflect the person I am or how I was raised. The person in that video is not the real me. I would like to apologize to the Philadelphia police officer who bore the brunt of my outbreak, the entire Philadelphia Police Department for their patience, my former employers and coworkers whom I have let down, and my fellow patrons at Helium Comedy Club whose night out I might have disrupted. My recollection of my time at Helium and the incident are hazy. Based on my on-air reporting career and my bartending jobs, I know my limits when it comes to drinking and I know to stay out of the limelight. My actions on that video are not the result of a handful of drinks spaced out over a couple of hours. I believe I may have been unknowingly drugged at some point that night. I did not receive medical testing while in custody because, as I recall, I was advised by personnel at the police station that such testing would delay the process of my being released. I am hopeful that the Philadelphia police officer who dealt with me Sunday night will allow me to apologize to him in person and express to him how truly sorry I am for what transpired."

A statement from Spokesman Wayne Pollock added: