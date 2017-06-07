Update: Police say no cocaine found in LA vending machine toy

Posted: Jun 07 2017 11:11PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 09:21AM CDT

(FOX 11) - We have an update on the story we told you Wednesday night about cocaine found in a small vending machine toy in Bell Gardens.
   
Turns out..It wasn't cocaine after all.
   
Bell Gardens police say, a false positive test led them to the conclusion that a white powder found inside the toy was cocaine.
   
It stemmed from an incident Wednesday night when a boy bought a putty ball toy from a vending machine at Taqueria Los Altos in Bell Gardens.
   
While the kid was playing with the toy it ruptured and a white powdery substance came out.
   
The mother then called Bell Gardens police.
   
Investigators found 17 other toys containing balloons with powder.
  
Subsequent tests showed a resemblance to either baking powder or talcum powder.

