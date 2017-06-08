Cosby admits fondling, pills in transcript of 2005 interview

- Thursday, jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial heard from a police interview in which the entertainer admits fondling a woman's breasts and genitals after giving her pills at his Montgomery County home.

A transcript of the January 2005 interview was read into the court record during testimony.

In the interview, Cosby said Andrea Constand showed no ill effects from the one-and-a-half Benadryl pills he gave her to help her relax, and that she never objected to his behavior.

Tuesday, Constand testified she hadn't given Cosby permission to touch her, and the three blue pills he said were an herbal remedy to help her relax had left her paralyzed and unable to fight him off during the January 2004 encounter.

Also Thursday, a former neighbor of Constand said she became distant and withdrawn in the months after that encounter.

Purna Rodman Conare testified Constand's open, easygoing personality changed drastically in early 2004, and that her March 2004 departure from her job with Temple University's women's basketball team seemed abrupt.

Rodman Conare said he saw himself as an older brother or father-type figure for Constand and they're still friends, but he wasn't aware of the alleged assault at the time.

Constand didn't go to police until January 2005. A police detective who testified Thursday said investigators interviewed Rodman Conare back then, but one woman in the building lobby refused.

Cheltenham Township Sgt. Richard Schaffer says that woman told investigators, "Temple University told her not to speak to police."

Temple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Cosby told investigators he had a social and romantic relationship with Constand and that they'd engaged in petting-type behavior with her before, but never intercourse.

The jury previously heard seven hours of testimony and cross-examination from Constand.

"It wasn't a romantic time, no," Constand, 44, of Toronto, said of an earlier fireside dinner with Cosby, a trustee at Temple University, where she directed the women's basketball team.

The jury also heard Cosby's voice on a 2006 telephone call, offering Constand money for graduate school after her mother called to confront him about the encounter at his home a year earlier.

"She could go to school," he said. "If she wanted to do that, then I would be willing to ... pay for the schooling."

Thursday, Cosby arrived back at the Montgomery County Courthouse for the fourth day of his sexual assault trial. The 79-year-old actor was accompanied by fellow actors and comedians Joe Torry and Lewis Dix.

Cosby, now 79, acknowledges in the deposition from Constand's related lawsuit that he gave her three blue pills before fondling her breast and penetrating her with his fingers. The only question for the jury is how to interpret the encounter. Prosecutors say she was too impaired to give consent.

The defense lawyer sought to show that Constand changed her mind about the date of the alleged assault. But Constand perhaps blunted the attack by saying she got confused and initially thought the episode happened in March 2004.

"I was mistaken," she said, unflustered.

Gianna Constand, who followed her daughter to the stand, sounded alarmed at the thought Andrea had been drugged, and angry that they still don't know what type of pills Cosby gave her. Andrea Constand said the pills left her paralyzed and unable to stop Cosby from penetrating her with his finger and putting her hand on his genitals. She said she was still woozy when she woke up six hours later.

The defense spent hours on cross-examination trying to suggest the sexual encounter with Cosby was consensual, based on Constand's previous visits to his home and continued contact afterward.

Constand's case is expected to get to the jury sometime next week. Prosecutors, before then, plan to call an expert in the behavior of sexual assault victims to explain why some remain in contact with their abusers and wait before lodging a complaint.

The defense may call a memory expert to cast doubt on the accuracy of testimony about long-ago events. Cosby was arrested in 2015 after his deposition became public and prosecutors reopened an earlier 2005 investigation that ended with Cosby not being charged.

"She has said the same thing from Day One. She's always said he drugged her. She's always said she didn't consent. She's always said it was digital penetration," Constand lawyer Dolores Troiani told The Associated Press when Constand finished her testimony Wednesday afternoon.

Some 60 women have come forward to say Cosby sexually violated them, but the statute of limitations for prosecution had run out in nearly every case. Constand's case is the only one in which Cosby has been charged. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.