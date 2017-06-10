RECALL ALERT: 700,000 pounds of Chef Boyardee recalled for undeclared allergens

Posted: Jun 10 2017 03:30PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10 2017 08:49PM CDT

WASHINGTON (KSAZ) - Conagra Brands, Inc., in Milton, Pennsylvania, is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The product(s) contain milk, a known allergen which is not declared on the product label.

Many of these products are Chef Boyardee, Libby's, Del Pino's, Hy-Top, Food Hold, and Essential brands.

The spaghetti and meatball products were produced on January 5, 2017 and January 12, 2017. 

The products subject to recall have the establishment number 'EST. 794M' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail locations.

If you have a dairy/milk allergy, you should throw the products away or return them.

For more information on this recall, please visit www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

