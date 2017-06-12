12-year-old girl helps deliver baby brother

Posted: Jun 12 2017 10:50AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 02:37PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (FoxNews.com) - It was quite the learning experience in a Mississippi hospital when a 12-year-old helped deliver her newborn brother.

Dede Carraway was getting ready to give birth to her third child in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, when her doctor, Walter Wolfe, noticed the mom’s oldest child, 12-year-old daughter Jacee, eagerly watching the process in the delivery room, right next to her mother.

Dr. Wolfe then asked if Jacee wanted to join in – and help him deliver her new baby brother. Jacee, eager and excited, agreed.

The doctor helped Jacee throughout the entire birth and even allowed her to cut the umbilical cord.

