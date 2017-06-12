Oak Grove firefighter proposes during Potomac River Festival Parade

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 12 2017 10:03AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 10:33PM CDT

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. - A firefighter proposed to his girlfriend during the 66th annual Potomac River Festival Parade in Colonial Beach, Virginia, on Friday.

Lt. Russell Pauley, a firefighter with the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, was riding in a fire truck during the parade when he halted everything to jump out and talk to his girlfriend, Ambrosia Fenwick.

In the middle of the parade, Pauley dropped down on one knee and popped the big question.

Several onlookers cheered and clapped as the bride-and-groom-to-be kissed.

The Potomac River Festival Parade is special for Pauley and Fenwick, as the couple met at the event the year before.

