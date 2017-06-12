Sponsors flee New York City theater company over Trump-killing scene

Posted: Jun 12 2017 12:03PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 06:27AM CDT

(FOX NEWS) - Delta Air Lines and Bank of America became the first companies to announce they are pulling their sponsorships of a Manhattan-based theater company’s portrayal of Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets stabbed to death on stage.

Delta and Bank of America both announced their intentions on Sunday.

"No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer's Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines' values," the company’s statement said. "Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste."

Bank of America added it was withdrawing funding for the production.

"The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in such a way that was intended to provoke and offend," the bank said in a tweet. "Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it."

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS.

 

