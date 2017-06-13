Dozens sickened in carbon monoxide leak

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 13 2017 08:13AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 10:59AM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A carbon monoxide leak inside 60 Murray St. in Lower Manhattan sickened 32 people Tuesday morning.

Initial reports of a suspicious package containing an unknown substance were deemed unfounded, according to fire officials.

The cause of the leak was was traced to a defective boiler in the basement.

When firefighters arrived at about 8:40 a.m., several people were passed out in the basement and ground floor of the building near Broadway.

The 12-story building was evacuated and the surrounding streets were closed.

SkyFoxHD was overhead and several people were seen loaded onto stretchers. Their injuries were all considered non-life threatening, according to FDNY Chief of Dept. James Leonard.

A large fan was placed at the entrance to the building which is home to a grocery store to ventilate the area.

