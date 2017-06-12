District allows ribbons honoring late classmate at graduation

Posted: Jun 12 2017 08:50PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 05:59PM CDT

Folsom, Pa. (WTXF) - A Delaware County high school can now honor their late classmate by wearing orange ribbons at graduation. Ridley student Angel Hall tells us the school is now allowing them to wear the ribbons after our story aired Monday night.

For Hall this piece of fabric is a way to honor the life of late classmate and best friend, Kayla Barnes. Barnes died from leukemia in 8th grade.  The color orange raises leukemia awareness.

School officials originally said no ribbons, no exceptions - it goes against the graduation dress code but after our story and a viral Facebook post their had a change of heart.

Hall says she brought Barnes with her to the senior prom  by way of orange flowers that had her buddy's initials etched in the stems.  Barnes was also remembered in the high school yearbook. 

 

 

