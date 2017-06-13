Want to earn more money? Get more sleep

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 13 2017 06:30PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 08:13PM CDT

(FOX 11) - We've all heard about the connection between sleep and health, but it turns out sleep can also affect your financial health.
 
A new sleep productivity study from Matthew Gibson of Williams College and Jeffrey Shrader of the University of California at San Diego showed that people who increased their sleep by one hour a night saw their wages increase by 5% in the long-run.

The research shows more sleep translates into better memory and productivity.
   
It also means you are more likely to learn new things.
   
With sleep deprivation your ability to learn new things slows down by as much as 40% !
   
More sleep also improves mood so you'll get along better with co-workers and be better able to handle stressful situations.
   
One-third of American workers say they get fewer than seven hours of sleep per night.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories