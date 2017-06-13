Woman kicked out of mall over her 'slutty' outfit

Posted: Jun 13 2017 03:58PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 08:24PM CDT

FOX NEWS - A Michigan woman said she was kicked out of a Grand Rapids mall by security guards because of her outfit, and the mall later apologized.

Hannah Pewee wrote on Facebook that she was kicked out the Woodland Mall after a customer complained about her outfit to security. Pewee said her outfit, a tank top and shorts, was similar to what others were wearing that day. The temperatures neared 90 degrees that day, according to AccuWeather.

“The Woodland Mall should be ashamed of themselves, as well as that anonymous complainer,” Pewee wrote in the post. “But apparently, how I was dressed (see photo below) was too slutty for the public, as I was kicked out of the Woodland Mall today,” Pewee wrote.

The mall referred Fox News to this apology that was posted: “We have apologized to Hannah and we apologize to our community. It is never our intention to shame or embarrass anyone. We’re going to make sure that everyone on our team is aware of how to handle situations like this in the future. We dropped the ball on this one.”

READ MORE @ FOX NEWS

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories