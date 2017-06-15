Officials: Sighting 'more than likely' not of escaped inmates

Posted: Jun 15 2017 01:53PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15 2017 03:04PM CDT

SWITZERLAND, SC - According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, the reported subjects are "more than likely" not the escaped inmates from Georgia.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook around 2:00 p.m. that the escaped inmates were spotted possibly on foot near Exit 18 on Interstate 95.

The report states they were wearing black shirts and camouflage pants. Hardeeville police, Ridgeland Police, and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are working to investigate the sighting, and are using K9 units, according to FOX 5 sources.

