Navy identifies sailors killed in USS Fitzgerald crash with a civilian ship

Posted: Jun 18 2017 07:03PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18 2017 09:21PM CDT

On Sunday, officials with the United States Navy identified the seven sailors who were reported missing, following a crash between USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged ship.

The seven sailors were identified as:

  1. Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia
  2. Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California
  3. Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut
  4. Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas
  5. Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California
  6. Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland
  7. Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The seven sailors, according to Navy officials, were found in flooded berthing compartments, and were located after divers managed to gain access to the spaces.

The incident is reportedly under investigation.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories