Pennsylvania alarm clock stuck in wall for 13 years goes off every day

Posted: Jun 20 2017 10:51AM CDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 05:27PM CDT

(FoxNews.com) - A Pennsylvania homeowner is reminded of the alarm clock that's stuck in the wall of his home when it goes off -- every day for the last 13 years.

Jerry Lynn told KDKA that he dropped the alarm clock in September 2004 while trying to drill a hole in the living room wall of his home in Ross. Lynn said he was using the alarm clock to pinpoint the spot where he could run a wire to connect his television.

"As I was laying it down, all of a sudden I heard it go ‘thunk!’ as it came loose," Lynn told the news station. "I thought, well, that’s not a real problem. You know it’s still going to go off. And it did."

Lynn and his wife Sylvia thought the clock's battery would run out in three or four months, but 13 years later, they're still hearing the beeps.

"It is still going off every day. And during Daylight Saving Time it goes off at ten minutes ’til eight. And during standard time it goes off at ten minutes to seven at night," Lynn said.

The couple said the alarm starts off as soft "beep, beep, beeps" and increasingly gets louder and closer together.

Read the full story on FoxNews.com.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories