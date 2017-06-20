5 hurt after underground steam pipe explosion in Baltimore

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 20 2017 05:57PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 07:52PM CDT

BALTIMORE - Fire officials in Baltimore said five people were injured after a steam pipe explosion took place a few blocks away from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Authorities say the underground explosion happened in the area of Lombard, Eutaw and Pratt streets at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. All five victims, who are believed to be pedestrians, were transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

 

 

“I think that we really dodged a major catastrophe here,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. “What we are grateful for is that there are no fatalities in this and the quick response from our fire department.”

Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said the steam has been turned off and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Baltimore police spokesperson T.J. Smith tweeted that no criminal actions are suspected in this incident. 

Commuters were advised to stay away from the area as delays were expected. The Baltimore Orioles baseball game started on time Tuesday night.

