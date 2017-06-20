Science confirms women's intuition is a real thing

Posted: Jun 20 2017 05:50PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 10:28PM CDT

(NEW YORK POST) - Science has finally proven what we have long thought - women are better than men at reading people’s emotions. And we can pull off this magic trick just by looking at people’s eyes.

Researchers from around the world tested if there were genetic variants associated with cognitive empathy - that is, our ability to be able to understand another person’s emotional state just at a glance.

For the study, 90,000 people were shown different photographs of people’s eyes. They were then asked to say what they thought that person’s mood was. The results: women consistently outperformed men.

Katrina Grasby of Australia’s Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Queensland, says the results showed significant differences between females and males.

Read more at New York Post.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories