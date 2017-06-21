Susan G. Komen Arizona to cease operations, citing financial challenges

- Susan G. Komen Arizona will cease operations in July, according to its Board of Directors.

In a statement posted onto the Susan G. Komen Arizona website, the organization announced that its Board of Directors has decided to close the local affiliate, citing financial challenges and "current downward trends in overall fundraising and event participation".

Susan G. Komen Arizona, according to the statement, will cease operations on July 31, which is also the end of their current affiliation agreement with the Susan G. Komen organization.

As a result of the decision, it was also announced that 2017's Race For The Cure has been canceled. Registration checks and associated fees that have been submitted, according to the statement, will be refunded.

The organization's focus from now until July 31, according to the statement, is to maximize the available funds granted to local organization, and to support the communities they serve during the transition.

