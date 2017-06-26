Brutal attack caught on camera

A brutal assault was caught on camera at a Georgia restaurant.  It happened at the Qwik Chick takeout stand off US Highway One.

Owner Jeanette Norris says a couple ordered two chicken meals and then complained that their food was cold and there wasn't enough of it.

Norris checked the food and after talking to the couple, the female suspect attacked her, slapping and punching her in the face.

Norris's 15-year-old daughter got out of their truck to intervene and was punched in the face by the male suspect, knocking her off her feet.  The couple drove away right as other customers arrived.

Witnesses who saw the video on TV contacted police, who've since identified the suspects as Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Smith.

Police say both have outstanding warrants for aggravated battery and cruelty to children.  They were considered dangerous.

Police say they left in a silver Cadillac Escalade.

Jeannette Norris suffered a broken nose.  Her daughter received bruises and a concussion.

