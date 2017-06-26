Suspect hands 'Get out of jail free' Monopoly card to deputy

- It turns out those "Get out of jail free" cards from the Monopoly board game don't work in real life. A Dakota County, Minnesota deputy arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant over the weekend in Ravenna Township, and the suspect pulled out his Monopoly card.

"We appreciate the humor!" the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "A for effort!"

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested for a fifth-degree controlled substance warrant out of Ramsey County. Bail was set at $5,000.

A man arrested on a warrant by a Dakota County, Minnesota deputy pulled out a Monopoly "Get Out of Jail Free" card. Hey, it was worth a try. #donotpassgo #monopoly #jail #lol A post shared by Fox 9 (@fox9) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

The original Monopoly “Get out of jail free” card comes with the following conditions: “This card may be kept until needed or sold. When not having this card you must wait three turns (unless doubles are rolled on any of those turns) then, after the third roll, you get out of jail AND must pay a fine of $50.”