Suspect hands 'Get out of jail free' Monopoly card to deputy

Posted: Jun 26 2017 11:45AM CDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 03:30PM CDT

HASTINGS, Minn. (KMSP) - It turns out those "Get out of jail free" cards from the Monopoly board game don't work in real life. A Dakota County, Minnesota deputy arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant over the weekend in Ravenna Township, and the suspect pulled out his Monopoly card.

"We appreciate the humor!" the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "A for effort!"

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested for a fifth-degree controlled substance warrant out of Ramsey County. Bail was set at $5,000.

The original Monopoly “Get out of jail free” card comes with the following conditions: “This card may be kept until needed or sold. When not having this card you must wait three turns (unless doubles are rolled on any of those turns) then, after the third roll, you get out of jail AND must pay a fine of $50.”

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories