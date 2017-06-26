TSA finds 20-pound live lobster in checked bag at Boston airport

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted: Jun 26 2017 05:03PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 07:07PM CDT

BOSTON, MA (FOX 11) - A TSA officer at Boston Logan airport found himself in a pinch when he located a massive live lobster in a checked bag.

According to the TSA's Instagram account, the 20-lb crustacean was found in the bag after it set off the checked baggage alarm. The agency says lobsters actually are allowed in carry-on and checked bags and they're a popular find at New England airports. 

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy told the Boston Globe it's the largest lobster he's ever seen, and he'd be surprised if they've ever screened a larger lobster.

McCarthy tweeted that the passenger was allowed to keep the lobster and says it was traveling in a cooler.

The TSA recommends checking with your airline for packing guidelines.

 

 

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories