TSA finds 20-pound live lobster in checked bag at Boston airport
BOSTON, MA (FOX 11) - A TSA officer at Boston Logan airport found himself in a pinch when he located a massive live lobster in a checked bag.
According to the TSA's Instagram account, the 20-lb crustacean was found in the bag after it set off the checked baggage alarm. The agency says lobsters actually are allowed in carry-on and checked bags and they're a popular find at New England airports.
.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V— Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017
TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy told the Boston Globe it's the largest lobster he's ever seen, and he'd be surprised if they've ever screened a larger lobster.
McCarthy tweeted that the passenger was allowed to keep the lobster and says it was traveling in a cooler.
The TSA recommends checking with your airline for packing guidelines.
This Boston Logan (BOS) TSA officer found himself in a pinch and needed to remove this giant lobster from its container to resolve a checked baggage alarm. This is proof that lobsters are allowed in carry-on and checked bags. As you can imagine, they’re a popular item at New England airports. Just check with your airline first for packing guidelines. Oh, in case you were wondering, butter and cheddar biscuits are permitted as well.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.