Secret Service: Suspicious package near White House cleared

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 26 2017 08:47PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 11:00PM CDT

WASHINGTON - The Secret Service says a suspicious package found near the White House Monday night has been cleared.

The suspicious package was located near Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th Street in Northwest D.C.

Just after 10 p.m., the Secret Service tweeted the owner of the suspicious package was located.

A FOX 5 photographer at the scene said a man in a wheelchair was being questioned by authorities with a bag located nearby.

Lafayette Park and the north fence line of the White House were temporarily closed for the investigation, but have reopened.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories