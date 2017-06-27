Dozens injured in Manhattan subway derailment

- Two subway cars of a Brooklyn-bound A train derailed near the 125th Street subway station near St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem Tuesday morning, injuring at least 34 people. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, officials said.

As of early afternoon, several subway cars remained stuck underground.

Passengers described the train vibrating wildly and bucking as it went off the rails. All of the customers evacuated the train through darkened subway tunnels.

The FDNY said that as many as 500 people self-evacuated from the trains and walked onto the train tracks.

Hundreds of firefighters, EMTs and police officers responded to the scene underground between 110th Street to above 140th Street

"This does not look like a failure on the part of the equipment," MTA Chairman Joe Lhota told reporters at the scene.

The emergency brake was activated between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. but it is not clear why or by whom.

The derailed train needs to be removed in order to be fully inspected and to better understand what caused the derailment, Lhota said.

Personnel have responded at 125 St and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

The derailment is causing serious problems across multiple subway lines including the A, B, C,D, E, F and M lines.

One C train and one D train had to be evacuated by emergency personnel while a third train was being evacuated, according to the MTA.

The transit agency said it was working to restore service as soon as possible and determine what happened.

According to the MTA website:

The A train has resumed between Jay Street - MetroTech, Brooklyn and 59th Street - Columbus Circle in both directions. Shuttle service is available between 59th Street - Columbus Circle, Manhattan and Inwood - 207th Street, Bronx in both directions.

The B train service remains suspended between Brighton Beach, Brooklyn and 145th Street, Manhattan in both directions.

The C train service remains suspended between Euclid Avenue, Brooklyn and 168th Street, Manhattan in both directions.

The D train service has resumed between 42nd Street - Bryant Park and 59th Street - Columbus Circle, Manhattan in both directions. Shuttle service is available between 59th Street - Columbus Circle, Manhattan and 161st Street - Yankee Stadium, Bronx in both directions.

Allow additional travel time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.