Goodwin Fire burns 20,000 acres, forces residents to evacuate

- The Goodwin Fire started over the weekend with whipping winds and dry conditions fueling the flames.

On Tuesday night, the fire increased in size. Earlier in the day, the fire had burned about 4,400 acres. On Wednesday morning it grew to 20,000 acres and is only one percent contained.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the flames from the ground and air. They say they're working in very volatile conditions -- the fire has been erratic and difficult to fight.

An official we spoke to stated the fire is burning in thick brush and shrubs that haven't burned for 40 to 50 years. He described the conditions as quite explosive.

>>VIDEO: Aerials of the fire, community meeting in Prescott Valley

The evacuations now include the entire town of Mayer, which has a population of about 1,400. Many evacuees attended a standing-room only community meeting at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley to get the latest details. Unfortunately, it wasn't good news. Officials say structures have been lost, but due to the erratic and dangerous fire behavior, they weren't able to specify where those buildings were located.

Many evacuees we spoke to say they are holding out hope that everything is okay.

"So the firefighters came and told us we had to leave and we did evacuate and we went down the road about a mile and watched for a while.. the road was closed, so no one could get in and out of Highway 69," said Debbe Shademann, a Mayer resident. "There was nothing we could do, but it did cross the road.. it did cross onto our side of the highway, so I know our property is in peril at this point.. and it's the worst feeling in my life, I've been through a lot and never have I ever been this devastated to know that my home may not be there when I get back."

A lot of these evacuees have the same question: When can I go home? Officials say it's just a wait and see. This fire is still raging.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Bradshaw Mountain High School and they have room for 300 people.

Evacuations issued: "Mandatory evacuation has been ordered for everything west of Main Street in Mayer. Evacuations are also in effect for the Breezy Pines subdivision as well as for the area north of the Goodwin-Mayer Road/County Road 177, and west of Highway 69, from Mayer to Poland Junction. This does not include areas east of Highway 69.. The evacuation for the community of Pine Flat is still in place."

State Route 69 is closed in both directions north of Interstate 17 due to smoke from the wildfire.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

For more information about the Goodwin Fire:

Yavapai County Emergency Operation Center at 928-442-5103 or www.facebook.com/YCOEM

APS 24 hour customer care center: 602-371-7171 or www.aps.com/outages

Online: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD547821

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

SR 69 NB/SB near Mayer: Closed for the Goodwin Fire from I-17 to SR 169. Alt. routes include SR 169 and SR 89 from north & south. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/qetU0PVnOw — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 28, 2017

SR 69 is now CLOSED between I-17 and SR 169 due to the Goodwin Fire. pic.twitter.com/ciRWLwvSim — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 27, 2017

#GoodwinFire now burning 4400 acres at 5% containment. 500+ personnel from multiple agencies stationed at middle school in Dewey pic.twitter.com/Q9rRF4xENI — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) June 27, 2017

#GoodwinFire from SR 69 N of Mayer. @YavapaiSheriff - evacs in place for Pine Flat and Breezy Pines. Crews battling windy conditions again. pic.twitter.com/K7Q4xNQXmP — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 27, 2017