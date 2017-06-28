Police: Father and son overtake home invasion suspect

By: Marc Teichner

Posted: Jun 28 2017 05:14AM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 12:00PM CDT

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning that happened after a father and his 16-year-old son turned the tables on a home invasion suspect. 

DeKalb County police said around 2 a.m., a gunman forced his way into an apartment located near Stonecrest Mall. Police said the father and his teenage son were inside the unit. 

The father and son apparently didn't have any cash, so the gunman forced the victims into his pickup truck and made them drive to a SunTrust located on Panola Road.

App users: View full article

Once the truck parked at the bank, the father and son made their move, according to police.

While struggling with the home invader over his weapon, the gun went off at least twice.  

NEXT: Atlanta officer on leave during investigation of arrest video

Police said the suspect died at the scene.

Both the father and son waited for police to arrive and are cooperating with the investigation. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories