Deputy injured, inmate killed at Nashville mall

Posted: Jun 28 2017 02:44PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 02:57PM CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A confrontation during a prisoner transport leaves an inmate dead and a deputy rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 17 Nashville reported that a Robertson County Sheriff's deputy was shot at the 100 Oaks Mall located off Interstate 65 south of Highway 155. Authorities at the scene told a WZTV reporter the deputy was taking the inmate to an appointment at the Vanderbilt Medical Center inside the mall when the inmate broke free and tried to escape.

Vanderbilt University tweeted the following about the incident:

"A shooting has been reported at the @VUMCHealth 100 Oaks campus. There is no ongoing threat. Suspect in custody, officers are on the scene."

The deputy was reportedly alert when rushed to an area hospital with injuries to the arm and stomach.

