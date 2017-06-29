30,000 bees invade Times Square

By: FOX5NY STAFF REPORT

Posted: Jun 29 2017 10:19AM CDT

Updated: Jun 30 2017 07:23AM CDT

NEW YORK CITY (FOX5NY) - A swarm of around 30,000 bees swarmed a hotel in Times Square.

They landed on the roof and a ledge of the building near One Times Square. While many of the bees stayed put, scouring bees flew around looking for a new home.

Bee experts say that is usually the result of a queen bee leaving the group.

"The honey bees are docile, they're friendly, they're beneficial to us, I think that they get a bad rap for what wasps and hornets bring to their picnics and so on, but honeybees are gentle and a huge part of our lives," Urban beekeeper Andrew Cote says.

The New York City Beekeepers Association got several calls on the bees. Cote collected the bees using a low suction vacuum to capture them.

The bees were relocated to a pair of hives in Bryant Park where they will be looked after by members of the group.

