Doctor opens fire in Bronx-Lebanon Hospital; gunman dead

- A doctor who opened fire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in New York Friday afternoon is dead, police said.

A source told Fox 5 that Dr. Henry Bello, a former family medicine physician at the hospital, opened fire inside the hospital with a rifle. He was wearing a lab coat and apparently concealed the rifle under the coat, the AP reported, citing a source.

Bello shot as many as six people on the 16th and 17th floors, a source told Fox 5 News. One person died. Several other people were hurt. It is not clear how many of them suffered gunshot wounds.

Bello apparently killed himself, officials said. Police found the bodies of the gunman and a woman on the 17th floor. The woman was a doctor at the hospital, sources said.

The NYPD arrived at the scene soon after the 2:55 p.m. 911 call with a massive response of personnel and vehicles. Heavily armed officers went floor to floor to make sure the threat was contained. At one point, several cops with their weapons drawn were seen on the roof of the hospital.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that police officers from two precincts and the special units raced into the hospital to protect the hundreds of people inside. De Blasio praised the hospital staff and first responders for their bravery. He said several doctors are "fighting for their lives."

"The shooter killed himself but not before having done horrible damage. Our hearts go out to the family of the doctor who passed away," de Blasio said. "This was a horrific situation unfolding in the middle of a place that people associate with care and comfort. But even in the midst of this horror there were many, many acts of heroism."

"Responding patrol units from the 44 Precinct and the 66 Precinct quickly determined that several people had been shot on the 16th and 17th floors by a lone gunman armed with an assault rifle," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said. "Additional NYPD units from the Strategic Response Group, Critical Response Command, Emergency Service Unit and other commands responded and began our active shooter protocol including a search for the suspect, evacuation, and activation of the rescue task force, which is a combination of NYPD personnel and FD personnel."

Officers found a rifle near the gunman's body, O'Neill said. The gunman, who was wearing a white medical coat, tried to set himself on fire, which triggered the fire alarms and sprinklers. The commissioner confirmed the shooter was a former employee of the hospital but did not confirm his identity at this time.

Video from SkyFoxHD showed dozens of police and fire vehicles around the hospital. Police later cleared the airspace, forcing SkyFoxHD to leave the area.

The 120-year-old hospital is located at 1650 Grand Concourse.

